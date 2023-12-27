Black Business: Brilliant or BS

Brilliant or BS is the latest Black-owned game to hit the shelves of Target stores nationwide. Founded by Kimelia and Nick the husband and wife duo that also created the game One and Done. The 4-6-player party game combines classic trivia with a little bit of bluffing and social deduction for hilarious results.

https://brilliantorbs.com/ email: info@brilliantorbs.com