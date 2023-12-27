Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Brilliant or BS

Published

Brilliant or BS

Brilliant or BS is the latest Black-owned game to hit the shelves of Target stores nationwide. Founded by Kimelia and Nick the husband and wife duo that also created the game One and Done. The 4-6-player party game combines classic trivia with a little bit of bluffing and social deduction for hilarious results.
Visit the website to shop all of their products.

https://brilliantorbs.com/ email: info@brilliantorbs.com

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Puzzle Huddle Puzzle Huddle

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Puzzle Huddle

Puzzle Huddle was created by Matthew Goins. Frustrated with the lack of diverse images shown on commercially-produced puzzles. Matthew began by printing images from...

7 hours ago
Souk Bohemian Souk Bohemian

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Souk Bohemian

In all that Souk Bō’hēmian does, their goal is to introduce new and different cultures to the community. They partner with local and global...

2 days ago
Bole’ Road Textiles Bole’ Road Textiles

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Bole’ Road Textiles

Designer Hana Getachew started Bolé Road Textiles out of a desire to merge her love of Ethiopian handwoven fabrics with her career in interior...

3 days ago
The Confetti Boutique The Confetti Boutique

Spotlight Story

Black Business: The Confetti Boutique

The Confetti Boutique’s designer Duckie Confetti designs fun and funky apparel for Men, Women, and Kids. They are in the Heart of NYC in...

4 days ago
Advertisement