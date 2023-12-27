Superb Woman: Carol J. Kelly

Carol J. Kelly is a writer, editor and communications professional. A member of the National Association of Black Journalists, Carol has written for several publications, and worked as an adjunct lecturer at CUNY Graduate School of Journalism. She was an assistant news editor at the Wall Street Journal. Carol studied at New York University, Hunter College, Baruch and CUNY, after graduating from Wolmer’s High School in Kingston, Jamaica.
