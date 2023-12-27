Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Carol J. Kelly

Published

Carol J. Kelly
Carol J. Kelly

Carol J. Kelly is a writer, editor and communications professional. A member of the National Association of Black Journalists, Carol has written for several publications, and worked as an adjunct lecturer at CUNY Graduate School of Journalism. She was an assistant news editor at the Wall Street Journal. Carol studied at New York University, Hunter College, Baruch and CUNY, after graduating from Wolmer’s High School in Kingston, Jamaica.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Valerie Roberts Evans Valerie Roberts Evans

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Valerie Roberts Evans

Valerie Roberts Evans hails from North Chicago, where she attended Northern Illinois University. A former executive producer at WFAA-TV, she has enjoyed stints at...

7 hours ago
Nia Maat Khepera Nia Maat Khepera

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Nia Maat Khepera

Nia Maat Khepera is an educator extraordinaire and digital creator. A graduate of David W. Carter, she received her Bachelor’s degree from University of...

2 days ago
Lauren Victoria Burke Lauren Victoria Burke

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Lauren Victoria Burke

Lauren Victoria Burke is a business owner, investigative journalist and a bad blues guitarist. She was born in the Bronx, New York. She writes,...

3 days ago
Christine DeCoudreaux-Ngonga Christine DeCoudreaux-Ngonga

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Christine DeCoudreaux-Ngonga

Christine DeCoudreaux-Ngonga is the interim director of public engagement at K Strategies Group. Christine has also worked as a freelance writer and graphic designer....

4 days ago
Advertisement