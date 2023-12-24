Edward Foster

Mr. Edward Donnell Foster was born on February 2, 1944, in Dallas, TX to Jabers and Emma Foster. During his early years, he attended H.S. Thompson Elementary School. He continued his education at Lincoln High School where he was a member of the LHS National Defense Corps. After high school, he traveled to Los Angeles, California to attend a technical training program. It was while he was in California that he was drafted into the United States Army on June 14, 1965. He was stationed at Ft. Wolters, TX before a tour of duty in Viet Nam. While serving, Edward received several honors: Sharpshooter Badge (rifle), Viet Nam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and a Good Conduct Medal. He served two years and received an honorable discharge in 1967.

Upon returning home to Dallas, he enrolled in Bishop College to continue his education. After graduation, his career path led him in several directions. He served as the director of a nurse training program at Parkland Hospital. He worked for Ernst and Young Accounting firm then later served as hospital administrator for Forest Avenue Hospital. (now closed). Later, after completing a certification as a realtor/broker, he was the owner/manager of The Ashberry Apartments. He also managed The Sherwood Garden Apartments and others with the same company.

Edward was a no nonsense type of guy. He loved his family and had considered some special nieces and nephews as his own children. He loved people and would help anybody in any way. Jean was very active in teaching a quilting class for the last year. Edward loved the ladies who came to their house for the class and looked forward to their weekly visit.

Edward Donnell Foster and Lennie Jean Pearson met and married on December 7, 1967. Had he lived, he and Jean would have celebrated 56 years of marriage. On Monday, December 4, 2023, Edward Donnell Foster transitioned into the loving arms of Jesus. Edward was welcomed by his sisters, Lorraine and Willie Mae; his brothers, Ervin, Ollie, Lawrence, James, and William.

Edward leaves a lasting impression in the hearts of his family and friends: his wife, Lennie Jean; sister, Bertha McKinney; sister-in-law, Vorice Lemuel; daughter, Gifty Leftridge (Anthony); sons, Aubrey Foster (Felicia), Zachary Foster (LaTia); his grandchildren, Jonathon, Jordan (Morgan), Gifty, Israel, and Anthony II; a host of nieces and nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends. He will also be missed by God grandchildren, TyJoin, Cameron, Camille and children; Joshua, Kayla, and Caleb.

