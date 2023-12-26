Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Souk Bohemian

Published

In all that Souk Bō’hēmian does, their goal is to introduce new and different cultures to the community. They partner with local and global artisans to bring aspirational ready-to-wear pieces, home goods, small-batch jewelry, and handmade accessories to curate every aspect of life. Wander in our minimal palettes and global aesthetics, as you would a bazaar in North Africa or your favorite local market. Their unique, artisan-made candle holder is a great conversation piece for any tabletop. Visit the website to shop and subscribe to the newsletter.

https://soukbohemian.com/ email: morgan@thebohemianbrands.com (678) 510-9878

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Puzzle Huddle Puzzle Huddle

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Puzzle Huddle

Puzzle Huddle was created by Matthew Goins. Frustrated with the lack of diverse images shown on commercially-produced puzzles. Matthew began by printing images from...

7 hours ago
Brilliant or BS Brilliant or BS

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Brilliant or BS

Brilliant or BS is the latest Black-owned game to hit the shelves of Target stores nationwide. Founded by Kimelia and Nick the husband and...

1 day ago
Bole’ Road Textiles Bole’ Road Textiles

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Bole’ Road Textiles

Designer Hana Getachew started Bolé Road Textiles out of a desire to merge her love of Ethiopian handwoven fabrics with her career in interior...

3 days ago
The Confetti Boutique The Confetti Boutique

Spotlight Story

Black Business: The Confetti Boutique

The Confetti Boutique’s designer Duckie Confetti designs fun and funky apparel for Men, Women, and Kids. They are in the Heart of NYC in...

4 days ago
Advertisement