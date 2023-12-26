Black Business: Souk Bohemian

In all that Souk Bō’hēmian does, their goal is to introduce new and different cultures to the community. They partner with local and global artisans to bring aspirational ready-to-wear pieces, home goods, small-batch jewelry, and handmade accessories to curate every aspect of life. Wander in our minimal palettes and global aesthetics, as you would a bazaar in North Africa or your favorite local market. Their unique, artisan-made candle holder is a great conversation piece for any tabletop. Visit the website to shop and subscribe to the newsletter.

https://soukbohemian.com/ email: morgan@thebohemianbrands.com (678) 510-9878