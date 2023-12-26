Superb Woman: Nia Maat Khepera

Nia Maat Khepera

Nia Maat Khepera is an educator extraordinaire and digital creator. A graduate of David W. Carter, she received her Bachelor’s degree from University of North Texas. Nia attended Dallas Baptist University for her Masters Degree in Education. She works at Institute for Leadership and Educational Excellence. She is the Founder of The Nia Maat Khepera Born to Lead Academic Scholarship Foundation and she is the author of “Nia’s Vegetarian Cuisine Cookbooks. Nia is the author of “Poetic Discoveries,” “Just Think About It,” “My Journey To The Million Woman March” and “You Can QUOTE Me On It!”