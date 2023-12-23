Connect with us

Obits

Sandra Johnson 

Sandra Kay Muckelroy-Johnson was born on August 11, 1952, in Dallas, Texas to Leggett Muckelroy and Shirley Webster-Muckelroy.

She received her education in the Dallas Independent School District, graduating from Lincoln High School in 1970.  She retired from the State of Texas after 18 years of service.

She departed this life at her residence on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Leggett & Shirley, and daughter, Tara Linwood.

Those left to rejoice in her memories are her: daughter, Jena Muckelroy; grandchildren, Lucaya Linwood-Derrough (Xavier), and LeSean Davis II; one great-grandson, Xavier Derrough Jr.; special cousins, Linda Nelson, Debra Smallwood, Keenan, and Sonya Smith, along with a host of other family members and friends.

