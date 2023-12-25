Connect with us

Black Business: Bole’ Road Textiles

Bole' Road Textiles

Designer Hana Getachew started Bolé Road Textiles out of a desire to merge her love of Ethiopian handwoven fabrics with her career in interior design. They specialize in home décor for every room. You will also find these great gifts, pouches are perfect for pens, pencils, makeup, or any other small items to organize a bag or purse. Products are handmade in Ethiopia. Visit the website to shop and learn more about Bole’ Road Textiles.

https://boleroadtextiles.com/ email: hello@boleroadtextiles.com (646) 820-3794

