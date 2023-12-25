Superb Woman: Lauren Victoria Burke

Lauren Victoria Burke

Lauren Victoria Burke is a business owner, investigative journalist and a bad blues guitarist. She was born in the Bronx, New York. She writes, consults, plays the guitar and appears regularly on Roland Martin Unfiltered on the Black Star Network. She currently writes for Black Press USA and is the Publisher of Black Virginia News. Her extensive career portfolio includes The Guardian, theGrio, NBCBLK, The Root, CNN, and Politic 365. Lauren was the Director of Communications for Justin Fairfax for Lt. Governor and Hon. Andre Carson (D-IN); to name a few. Lauren holds a B.A. degree in History from The American University in Washington, D.C.