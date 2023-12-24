A Brief Recap of what the Office of Public Engagement Accomplished in 2023

1. OPE 3.0: You may have noticed some changes in the Office of Public Engagement, including our fearless leader, Stephen K. Benjamin, who took the helm in March. Since then, the team has added a few new faces and repositioned some familiar ones with more announcements to come in January 2024.

2. Communities In Action Series: In partnership with the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, OPE hosted a series of Communities in Action events at the White House, convening hundreds of leaders from 28 states to discuss the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic investments in communities across the nation.

3. Diaspora Days: The Office of Public Engagement continues to open the White House doors to diverse cultures and communities. In 2023, we’re proud to have initiated diaspora days where we invited leaders from the Venezuelan, Colombian, Dominican, Peruvian and Salvadoran communities for celebrations of culture and conversations around the President’s ongoing efforts and investments in the Latino community.

4. Open Houses: Remember when we said OPE is considered the front door of the White House? Well, the door is wide open and we’ve invited thousands of Americans in. In addition to weekly tours and events, OPE helped facilitate and curate celebratory open house events including HBCU Week, Fall Garden Tours, and Immigrant Heritage Month. We are excited to see what open house events OPE will help to facilitate in 2024.

5. Meet Us on Penn! There’s a lot to talk about and we welcome constant feedback. That’s why Mayor Benjamin and OPE liaisons conducted over 1,000 stakeholder meetings at the White House in 2023 with advocates and thought leaders on a variety of issues touching communities including African American, AANHPI, Faith, Diaspora, LGBTQ+, Rural, Jewish, Labor, Muslim, Veterans, Women, Seniors, Disability Community, Business, Youth and more. These conversations help to inform the Biden-Harris Administration’s policies and announcements that impact Americans everywhere.

6. OPE on the Road: OPE hit the road in 2023, visiting dozens of cities across the country. Whether it was helping to mitigate a crisis, participating in national conferences, convening local leaders to provide much-needed support or kicking off a rural tour of the country, OPE was at the forefront of supporting the President as he meets Americans where they are.

7. Information Station: If it’s happening, you’re going to hear from OPE about it. From a courtesy notification about one of the President’s many historic announcements, an email blast (like this one), weekly community stakeholder calls hosted by OPE liaisons, webinars, roundtables or event access to hear directly from the President or Vice President in person, OPE facilitated a variety of avenues to share information and resources on behalf of the President to millions of Americans day after day.

Director Benjamin even made his debut in the White House briefing room this year to share how the President is working for the American people!

8. Got Mail? If White House officials aren’t physically in your city, you’ve undoubtedly worked with our team to receive a video or written message from the President celebrating an achievement, acknowledging a hardship and everything in between. OPE has also shared over 2,000 Presidential proclamations marking important and often historic occasions. If interested in receiving an already existing proclamation, please contact Aliyah Johnson.

9. Historic Observances: The Biden-Harris Administration is no stranger to making history and that includes OPE’s efforts to support and facilitate a number of “firsts” including the first ever White House Pride Picnic, Juneteenth Celebration and Lunar New Year.

10. Roundtables and Convenings: Never know who you might see at the White House. From Hollywood’s mental health advocates to a small group of Fortune 100 CEOs. Maybe a convening of Black business leaders or a discussion with Veteran Service Organization commanders? Perhaps a briefing on sleep equity? Sports championship visit? OPE has convened them all on behalf of the President and Vice President who often join in on the fun.

11. Combatting Hate: 2023 was particularly challenging as we witnessed hate-fueled violence across the world. OPE played an active role in working to bring stakeholders to the table to develop a comprehensive strategy to combat antisemitism and islamophobia. President Biden has been very clear that hate will not be tolerated in this country.

12. Stakeholder Love: Whether it’s a bus full of eager students invited to join a state arrival ceremony or hardworking families taking part in the first-ever sensory hour at the Easter Egg Roll, OPE has thoroughly enjoyed finding new and innovative ways to engage with you in 2023 and only plans to enhance our efforts in 2024 to ensure a direct line to the President and Vice President.

Thank you for all that you do to ensure we are living up to our responsibility to engage with the American people on behalf of the Biden-Harris Administration.

