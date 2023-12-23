Obit: Betty Coleman

Betty J. Coleman was born November 28, 1939, in Pointblank, TX to David and Rosie Lee Evans. She was the third child of their marriage. She relocated from Pointblank, TX to California where she attended elementary school only to return to TX at age 14. Betty was an outstanding student throughout her educational career and graduated early in 1956 from Booker T. Washington. While in high school, Betty was a football and basketball cheerleader. There she met the love of her life, Joe T. Coleman. After a year at Prairie View A & M, Betty and Joe married in April 1958. Their union lasted 65 years.

During the marriage, they were blessed with two children, Mark and Toya, along with a special blessing, daughter Therasa Andrews. Betty was a loving mother who always encouraged and supported her children.

Betty started her career at Sonntag Printing Co. From there, she worked at Texas Instruments for 10+ years and later retired from Eastman Kodak.

Betty leaves a memorable history in the church. She accepted Christ as a teen while attending Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church. She remained there until she and Joe joined Greater South Central Baptist Church as a couple. She was blessed with many gifts to use on her Christian journey. She was an acclaimed Sunday School teacher, committed mentor and anointed speaker who ministered to many with her gift of encouragement. At the time of her transition, she was a dedicated member of St. Paul Baptist Church under Rev. Lelious Johnson. There she served on the Benevolence and Outbound ministries. She always had a heart to minister to the sick and shut in. She was religiously knowledgeable, extremely faithful and most of all, a fierce warrior for her Lord and Savior. Betty always stood ready to share the gospel or rightly divide the Word of God to anyone. Belief is one thing, knowledge is another. She had BOTH. May she rest in peace. She did all God called her to do.

Betty was preceded in death by her mother, Rosie Lee and father David Evans, sisters Lois Bell, Shannon Briggans and brothers Joe Larry Evans and Billy Bruce Pryor. She leaves to cherish her memories a son, Mark (Sharolyn) Coleman, daughters Toya Coleman and Therasa Andrews and special niece, Karen (Eddie) Gaines and grandchildren Jonathan Barry, George Coleman and Geoffrey Coleman, sister Josephine Green, brothers David L. Evans, David E. (Emily) Evans in addition to a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.

