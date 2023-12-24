Black Business: The Confetti Boutique

The Confetti Boutique’s designer Duckie Confetti designs fun and funky apparel for Men, Women, and Kids. They are in the Heart of NYC in Midtown, New York. You can visit the boutique online to shop where you’ll find clothing, accessories, slippers, and custom designs. Give someone’s wardrobe a playful twist with these Confetti blue lamb fur slippers with ultra-soft plush footbeds and comfortable-fit rubber soles.https://www.confetti-boutique.com/ email: Prconfetti@gmail.com 212 575 2124