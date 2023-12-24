Superb Woman: Christine DeCoudreaux-Ngonga

Christine DeCoudreaux-Ngonga is the interim director of public engagement at K Strategies Group. Christine has also worked as a freelance writer and graphic designer. She has worked as an E-commerce Marketing assistant at Directmaterial.com and DirectMaterial.com, a communications coordinator at John Deere, and a journalist at The Iowa State Daily. She is a graduate of Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences, where she started her own business. Christine graduated from Iowa State University. A wife and mother, Christine wears a smile that she shares with the world. She is engaging, smart, and resourceful — a team player and a born leader.