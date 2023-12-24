Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Christine DeCoudreaux-Ngonga

Published

Christine DeCoudreaux-Ngonga
Christine DeCoudreaux-Ngonga

Christine DeCoudreaux-Ngonga is the interim director of public engagement at K Strategies Group. Christine has also worked as a freelance writer and graphic designer. She has worked as an E-commerce Marketing assistant at Directmaterial.com and DirectMaterial.com, a communications coordinator at John Deere, and a journalist at The Iowa State Daily. She is a graduate of Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences, where she started her own business. Christine graduated from Iowa State University. A wife and mother, Christine wears a smile that she shares with the world. She is engaging, smart, and resourceful — a team player and a born leader.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

KRISTYN SENTERS KRISTYN SENTERS

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Kristyn Senters

KRISTYN SENTERS is the Associate Vice President – Communications for the Texas Women’s Foundation. In this position, she oversees all communications, marketing. Kristyn worked...

2 days ago
Mia Dorsey Mothershed Mia Dorsey Mothershed

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Mia Dorsey Mothershed

Mia Dorsey Mothershed marketing and public relations in Montgomery for more than 20 years and has a dual degree in communications and business from...

3 days ago
Dr. Agnes Oberkor Dr. Agnes Oberkor

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Dr. Agnes Oberkor

Dr. Agnes Oberkor is a Public Health Doctor and Personal Development Expert and currently works in Health Advocacy and Leadership Consulting for Peoples Health...

4 days ago
Dawn D. Fobbs Dawn D. Fobbs

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Dawn D. Fobbs

Dawn D. Fobbs is an author, Multi-Preneur, Television Talk- Show Host, Podcast Enthusiast and Host.  Hailing from Katy, TX she’s a seasoned entrepreneur and business development...

5 days ago
Advertisement