Spotlight Story

Black Business: Lux Beauty Essentials

Lux Beauty Essentials
Lux Beauty Essentials

Lux Beauty Essentials was created to source Frontals, Bundles, Wigs, and essentials that are easily accessible, affordable, unique, and of the best quality. After thorough research and many bouts of trial and error, Lux Beauty Essentials was born. You’ll find the finest quality bundles for affordable prices, frontals and Closures made with invisible lace, fully customized units, press-on nails, hair care products, and other accessories. Visit the website to shop, make appointments, and sign up to their Email list.https://luxbeautyessentials.com/ Email: luxbeautyessentials@gmail.com

Texas Metro News

