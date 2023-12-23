KRISTYN SENTERS is the Associate Vice President – Communications for the Texas Women’s Foundation. In this position, she oversees all communications, marketing. Kristyn worked with Junior Achievement of Dallas for 11 years, first as Marketing Manager where she managed all marketing and communications for the organization. She was then promoted to Senior Special Events Manager, a position she held for nine years. Kristyn interned with Howland Public Relations, Inc., and Bates Churchill Public Relations. She interned in the Office of Publications at the University of Houston, where she earned a BA in Communications. She is a Legislative Voices Fellow for Leadership ISD – Dallas, a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and Jack and Jill of America, Inc. – Northeast Dallas Chapter, where she served as Chapter President and previously as Program Director.
Superb Woman
Superb Woman: Kristyn Senters
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Christine DeCoudreaux-Ngonga is the interim director of public engagement at K Strategies Group. Christine has also worked as a freelance writer and graphic designer....
Superb Woman
Mia Dorsey Mothershed marketing and public relations in Montgomery for more than 20 years and has a dual degree in communications and business from...
Superb Woman
Dr. Agnes Oberkor is a Public Health Doctor and Personal Development Expert and currently works in Health Advocacy and Leadership Consulting for Peoples Health...
Superb Woman
Dawn D. Fobbs is an author, Multi-Preneur, Television Talk- Show Host, Podcast Enthusiast and Host. Hailing from Katy, TX she’s a seasoned entrepreneur and business development...