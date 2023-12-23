Connect with us

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Kristyn Senters

KRISTYN SENTERS
KRISTYN SENTERS

KRISTYN SENTERS is the Associate Vice President – Communications for the Texas Women’s Foundation. In this position, she oversees all communications, marketing. Kristyn worked with Junior Achievement of Dallas for 11 years, first as Marketing Manager where she managed all marketing and communications for the organization. She was then promoted to Senior Special Events Manager, a position she held for nine years. Kristyn interned with Howland Public Relations, Inc., and Bates Churchill Public Relations. She interned in the Office of Publications at the University of Houston, where she earned a BA in Communications. She is a Legislative Voices Fellow for Leadership ISD – Dallas, a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and Jack and Jill of America, Inc. – Northeast Dallas Chapter, where she served as Chapter President and previously as Program Director. 

