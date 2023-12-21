Obit: Tina Parson

Tina LaShunda Anderson was born in Dallas, Texas on April 10, 1969, to Lillian Anderson and Eugene Searcy. During her childhood she was raised and guided by Blanch Wilson, Jr.

Tina attended and was proud to be a South Oak Cliff High School Golden Bear 87-88 graduate.

Tina was a believer who was raised in the church and baptized at an early age. She battled with many demons, trials, and tribulations, but always stayed prayed up. Tina was funny and a hellraiser. Tina and her twin always argued, but they loved each other with an unbreakable bond. Tina was so loved by everyone who met her, the life of the party. Tina loved her family and friends more than life itself. If you knew her, you knew she loved God and knew God.

Tina’s children, Lorenzo, Jazleigh, and Savion were her life and reason to live.

She was preceded in death by many loved ones including her stepfather, Blanch Wilson Jr.; uncle, Major Green; aunts, Mary and Tootsie; her brothers, Isaac Wesley Anderson and Tony Vincent Anderson, and her cousin, Corey Green.

She leaves to cherish her memories: estranged husband; Wes Parson; children, Lorenzo (MoNique & Ariyana), Jazleigh (Gloria), and Savion; mother, Lillian Wilson (Donnie); twin sister, Trena (Raphael & Ariael); grandchildren, Peyton, Brielle, Lo Rense, and Logan, and a plethora of nieces, nephews, family and friends.