MY TRUTH: Dear…

If you didn’t get it done in 2023.

Well as this year winds down, some of you may be thinking back to this time last year, when you were making resolutions.

Please don’t feel like a failure because some of your hopes and dreams didn’t come to fruition. It’s time to look toward the future!

When all is said and done, you can put 2023 in the history books.

That’s right.

2023 is Black History.

So what’s up for the future? Much of what will happen is dependent upon your actions and the rest is really out of your control.

As you plan for 2024, take time to reassess the past year.

What did you like about it and what would you change if you could?

While we know you can’t change the past, you have a darn good chance to make yourself better in the future — as long as you have a breath in your body.

Now, are you happy with where you are?

Do you feel like there are things you could have done better?

Or, do you want to be in the same place next year this time?

Which brings me to my truth.

There were some trials and triumphs in 2023. There were also tears of joy and sorrow. The year had me on a roller coaster of emotions. And I survived.

I tried to learn from situations that eventually challenged me to be a better person and I am still amazed at some things that people will do to one another.

And just when I think I have enough friends or special people in my life, the door opens and someone new walks in and they prove to be wonderful and special!

I oftentimes would tell students that they are not “grown” because they are actually “growing.” Each day they get up they are in a position to grow a little more, do things a little better, and better enjoy this thing we call life.

This year, I also shared some last moments with quite a few people. So, I found myself thinking about others who have transitioned in previous years.

I reminisced about the impact they had on my life.

Whatever they did, whatever their purpose, they too are now history.

One day, people will say the same about you.

Just make sure that you have made this time account for something.

Make sure that you use at least some of this time wisely and that you left this place better than it was when you were born.

Is that too much to ask?