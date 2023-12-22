Connect with us

Spotlight Story

Black Business: LELIAMAE

Published

LELIAMAE
LELIAMAE

LELIAMAE is a demi-fine luxe jewelry brand that achieves a delicate balance of unique staples & affirmations to elevate every woman’s lifestyle. Founded in 2019 by Nicole Cummings. LELIAMAE was realized as a creative outlet for Nicole as a multi-hyphenate artist & designer. LELIAMAE’S core is luxe high-quality transitional pieces that stand beyond seasonal trends. Visit the website to shop the reasonably priced jewelry for your next statement piece.

