Black Business: LELIAMAE

LELIAMAE is a demi-fine luxe jewelry brand that achieves a delicate balance of unique staples & affirmations to elevate every woman’s lifestyle. Founded in 2019 by Nicole Cummings. LELIAMAE was realized as a creative outlet for Nicole as a multi-hyphenate artist & designer. LELIAMAE’S core is luxe high-quality transitional pieces that stand beyond seasonal trends. Visit the website to shop the reasonably priced jewelry for your next statement piece.