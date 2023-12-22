Superb Woman: Mia Dorsey Mothershed

Mia Dorsey Mothershed marketing and public relations in Montgomery for more than 20 years and has a dual degree in communications and business from Alabama A&M University. The current CMO -Group Marketing Director for Tenet Healthcare, Mia has enjoyed stints as Director of Marketing Communications at Jackson Hospital, Executive Director of Health Service Foundation Senior Public Relations Director at Education Affiliates, Chief Executive Officer of Carter Symone and Glorious Affairs, Communications Specialist with Regions Mortgage, Inc., and as a News Producer for WVTM -TV. Mia’s been active with several area organizations, including the Junior League, Leadership Montgomery, the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, where she was named one of the Montgomery Chamber’s Outstanding Ambassadors; and the Montgomery Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She also celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary this year.
