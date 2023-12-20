Obit: Ethelyn Oliver

Ethelyn DeLone Washington was born on January 7, 1933, to McClennan Washington and Lizzie Mae Dobbins, in Corsicana, Texas. She attended public schools in Corsicana and the Furney Richardson community of Teague, Texas. Throughout her formative school years, she was an avid basketball star. At an early age she accepted Christ and was baptized at Woods Chapel Primitive Baptist Church in Kirvin, Texas. She also attended Shiloh Primitive Baptist Church. After moving to Dallas, she became a member of the Greater St. John Primitive Baptist Church. In recent years, she attended Light of the World Church of Christ with her daughters and Church of Christ at Cedar Valley with her son.

Ethelyn was employed as a domestic housekeeper for the Keough and McFarland families of Highland Park, Texas. She also worked at St. Michael’s Woman’s Exchange. She retired from the gift shop in 1996 to begin babysitting her three youngest grandchildren at that time.

She modeled Christianity as a loving mother, devoted wife, nurturing grandmother, cordial neighbor, and caring friend. Her favorite pastime activities included cooking soul food, baking homemade desserts, and spending quality time with her immediate and extended family. She also enjoyed playing dominos, spades, bingo, and board games. Lately, she had a lucky nature of winning the Left Right Center game when playing with her children and grandchildren. The excitement of her life included attending the Williams-Livingston family reunions and Thanksgiving celebrations. As the matriarch, she taught the family how to love, laugh, share, appreciate, and always “be nice.” We will all miss her beautiful smile, unconditional love, and unwavering support.

Ethelyn was preceded in death by McClennan Washington and Lizzie Mae Dobbins (parents), Jacquelyn Oliver (daughter), and her grandmother, Mammie E. Williams (“Mama Mae”), Linda Washington (daughter), and Joe Fletcher (son-in-law). Cherishing her memories are her son Robert (Gwen) Powers, daughters Pamela Fletcher and Lisa (Kenneth) Payne; grandchildren: Keith (Remona) Washington, Robbie Powers, Kevin Washington, Ingrid Wilburn, Kisha (Aron) Shipp, Karima Powers, Kendall (Kourtney) Payne, Jonisha Fletcher, Kennedy Payne; 18 great grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren; special cousins: John Franklin Carter, Patricia Barton, Thelma Mae Johnson, Evelyn Smith, Seri Nolan, Samuel Butcher; and many other loving cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors.

