Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Plant Economy

Published

Plant Economy
Plant Economy

Plant Economy is an online shop offering inspiring plant products for plant people. Their collections are perfect for the plant lover in your life. Just keep in mind that the plant is not included. Their signature collection of planters is designed to inspire growth in any space. Their apparel is designed to inspire and encourage wellness and prosperity in every aspect of your life. Shop their collections and gift cards are available in time for Christmas.

﻿Visit the website.https://planteconomy.company.site/

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

LELIAMAE LELIAMAE

Spotlight Story

Black Business: LELIAMAE

LELIAMAE is a demi-fine luxe jewelry brand that achieves a delicate balance of unique staples & affirmations to elevate every woman’s lifestyle. Founded in...

10 hours ago
Dressed in Joy Dressed in Joy

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Dressed in Joy

Be bold, and step out in a statement-making style when you wear Dressed in Joy apparel. The founder, Mikaela Pabon, wanted to create an...

3 days ago
 Mercia Moore Artisan Studio  Mercia Moore Artisan Studio

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Mercia Moore Artisan Studio

Art and culture collide at the Mercia Moore artisan studio. Merica, the founder, and creator behind the brand shares her studio creations through the...

4 days ago
Best Life Best Life

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Best Life Organics Bath Body and Skin

Shadora Martin created Best Life Organics along her journey into elevated self-love. Best Life Organics is a bath + body company based right outside...

5 days ago
Advertisement