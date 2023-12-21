Connect with us

Kwanzaa Comes Alive in Frisco

Celebration celebrates culture and support for businesses

Published

By Eva D. Coleman
Lifestyle & Culture Editor

Culture met opportunity at the Kwanzaa & African Celebration at Verona Villa in Frisco, Texas on Dec. 19, 2023.

The event presented by Black Women’s Wall Street, Jenachu Foundation and Pioneering Excellence brought forth history lessons via spirited performances and a vendor showcase featuring young and seasoned entrepreneurs.

African attire adorned by many in attendance was a scene stopper. Many filled the room to experience a dynamic display and evidence that African American success is alive and well within the prosperity of Frisco and surrounding areas.

Networking opportunities were bountiful and had attendees sharing what they discovered. Frisco-based financial advisor and resident Frank Mesina expressed his excitement after speaking with young entrepreneur, 12 year-old Bailey Alexander, during the vendor fair.

“I took her card and can’t wait to share it with my daughter!” Mesina said.

It was a joyous night as many took in the holiday season with Kwanzaa cheer, which is based on seven principles including Umoja (Unity) and Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics).

Attendee getting fitted in African attire at Kwanzaa _ African Celebration in Frisco Dec. 19, 2023
Attendee at vendor showcase at Kwanzaa _ African Celebration in Frisco Dec. 19, 2023
Attendee in African attire at Kwanzaa _ African Celebration in Frisco Dec. 19, 2023 - 1
Attendee in African attire at Kwanzaa _ African Celebration in Frisco Dec. 19, 2023 - 2
Bailey Alexander and Cecily Coleman hug at Kwanzaa _ African Celebration in Frisco Dec. 19, 2023
Eva D. Coleman with daughter Cecily Coleman at Kwanzaa _ African Celebration in Frisco Dec. 19, 2023
Food vendor at Kwanzaa _ African Celebration in Frisco Dec. 19, 2023
Kimberly Evans speaks at Kwanzaa _ African Celebration in Frisco Dec. 19, 2023
Presentation at Kwanzaa _ African Celebration in Frisco Dec. 19, 2023
Snacks vendor at Kwanzaa _ African Celebration in Frisco Dec. 19, 2023
Tuere Davis Williams presentation at Kwanzaa _ African Celebration in Frisco Dec. 19, 2023
Vendor at Kwanzaa _ African Celebration in Frisco Dec. 19, 2023
Young entrepreneur Bailey Alexander excited to see Cecily Coleman who baby sat her years ago
Attendees pose in African attire at Kwanzaa _ African Celebration in Frisco Dec. 19, 2023
Tuere Davis Williams performs engaging spoken word at Kwanzaa _ African Celebration in Frisco Dec. 19, 2023 - 1
Tuere Davis Williams performs engaging spoken word at Kwanzaa _ African Celebration in Frisco Dec. 19, 2023 - 2
Tuere Davis Williams performs engaging spoken word at Kwanzaa _ African Celebration in Frisco Dec. 19, 2023 - 3
Young entrepreneur Bailey Alexander speaks with potential customer during vendor showcase at Kwanzaa _ African Celebration in Frisco Dec. 19, 2023
Eva D. Coleman, Frisco City Councilwoman Angelia Pelham and Pamela Brown-Matthis at Kwanzaa _ African Celebration in Frisco Dec. 19, 2023 - 1
Eva D. Coleman, Frisco City Councilwoman Angelia Pelham and Pamela Brown-Matthis at Kwanzaa _ African Celebration in Frisco Dec. 19, 2023 - 2
Young entrepreneur Bailey Alexander at vendor showcase at Kwanzaa _ African Celebration in Frisco Dec. 19, 2023
Attendee shops with vendor at Kwanzaa _ African Celebration in Frisco Dec. 19, 2023
Velisse Williams and daughter Jillian at vendor showcase at Kwanzaa _ African Celebration in Frisco Dec. 19, 2023
Attendees watch performance on stage at Kwanzaa _ African Celebration in Frisco Dec. 19, 2023
Velisse Williams at vendor showcase at Kwanzaa _ African Celebration in Frisco Dec. 19, 2023
Crowd in main room at Kwanzaa _ African Celebration in Frisco Dec. 19, 2023
Pieces at Velisse Williams_ table at vendor showcase at Kwanzaa _ African Celebration in Frisco Dec. 19, 2023

