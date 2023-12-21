Superb Woman: Dr. Agnes Oberkor

Dr. Agnes Oberkor is a Public Health Doctor and Personal Development Expert and currently works in Health Advocacy and Leadership Consulting for Peoples Health Solutions. She received MPH, MSN, NP from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Her Doctor of Public Health, Health Advocacy, and Leadership from Capella University. Dr. Oberkor, a respected public health doctor and expert in personal development, is dedicated to empowering individuals to achieve their highest potential. With a career spanning over three decades, she has dedicated herself to improving both the physical and mental well-being of individuals and communities. Her ability to inspire and motivate others has earned her a reputation as an influential personal development expert.
Dr. Agnes Oberkor
