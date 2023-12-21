Mickey Joseph to be named new head coach at Grambling State

BY KENN RASHAD

Mickey Joseph, a former Nebraska interim head coach and a seasoned coach with extensive collegiate football experience, will be named the new head football coach at Grambling State, sources confirmed with HBCU Sports Sunday.

Grambling plans to make the official announcement on campus Monday at 10 a.m.

Joseph, who served as Nebraska’s interim head coach in 2022, led the Huskers to a 3-6 record during his tenure.

He was arrested and charged with one felony count of assault by strangulation last December relating to an alleged domestic violence incident with his wife and was placed on administrative leave by Nebraska. Those charges were later dropped.

Before his time at Nebraska, Joseph made significant contributions to LSU’s football program, where he was part of the 2019 national championship staff.

His coaching career spans nearly three decades, including previous HBCU coaching stints at Grambling State, Alcorn State, and Langston University.

As a player, Joseph was a standout quarterback at Nebraska, where he was part of a team that won two Big Eight titles and appeared in multiple bowl games.

He will be taking over the reins from former GSU head coach Hue Jackson, who coached the Tigers to an 8-14 record over two seasons before the school fired him on November 28.

