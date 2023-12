Obit: Evelyn Bennitta Gardner

Evelyn Bennitta (Jackson) Gardner, 66, died peacefully, on December 8, 2023, at Villages of Dallas. She was born, on June 25, 1957, in Dallas, Texas, the daughter of William Calvin and Bobbie Jean (Reese) Jackson Sr.

Nita as she is known to her family and friends graduated from Franklin D. Roosevelt High School. Following graduation, she worked for Sanger Harris Dept. Store. She was a faithful New Mount Moriah Baptist Church member, retired from Texas Oncology at Presbyterian Hospital as a Cancer Research Coordinator, and graduated from Cedar Valley College with an Associate of Arts and Sciences.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister Sheila, Husbands James Earl Gardner (1986), and Stephen R. Beasley (2000), survived by former Husband Garry Lacking-Quinn Sr., daughter DeNita Lacking-Quinn, and sons Ryan Callendar (Blanca), Ronald Henry, Tommy Lee Bryant (Brittany), Sisters Alberta Harris, Cheryl Jackson, Brothers Williams Calvin Jackson Jr., Daryl Calvin Jackson, and Winda Carl Jackson and grandchildren Chloe, Andrew, Elias, Andreas, Ava, Carmen, Leilani, Zoe, Micah, Caleb. Nieces and nephews Ladacher Jackson, Christian Jackson, Kimari Carter, Christenson Brand, Sunshine Harris, Jackson Spears, Skylar, Summer, and Golden, and a host of cousins and extended family friends.