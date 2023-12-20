Connect with us

Superb Woman: Dawn D. Fobbs

Dawn D. Fobbs is an author, Multi-Preneur, Television Talk- Show Host, Podcast Enthusiast and Host.  Hailing from Katy, TX she’s a seasoned entrepreneur and business development consultant with over 28 years of experience, her passion for entrepreneurship and her innate ability to identify and capitalize on business opportunities have made her a trusted advisor and sought-after expert. After completing her life-long hands-on education, Dawn embarked on her entrepreneurial journey, establishing her first business venture at 14. Over the years, she successfully launched and managed several businesses in diverse industries, including consulting, coaching, non-profit development, management, and business development.

Texas Metro News

