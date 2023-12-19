Mr. Stanley Karl Nolly

Mr. Stanley Karl Nolly was born December 14, 1957, to Robert L. Nolly Sr. and Thressa Mae Nolly in Dallas, Texas. He attended Wilmer Hutchin Independent School District.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Nolly Sr., mother, Thressa Mae Nolly, two brothers, Douglas Lee Burrus Nolly and Gregory Nolly, and sister, Yolanda Janet Nolly.

With his parents and siblings, Stanley was a founding member of the Christian missionary Baptist Church. In previous years, Stanley played piano for the Sunday school service and was part of the youth ministry. Stanley leaves to cherish his memories: One son, Kenyatta Jefferson; two brothers, Robert Lee Nolly II and Ralph Randle Nolly; one sister, Pauline Lavern Nolly-Logan. 4 grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.