Be bold, and step out in a statement-making style when you wear Dressed in Joy apparel. The founder, Mikaela Pabon, wanted to create an apparel brand that makes customers feel like they’re adorned in the personification of joy. The brand focuses on athleisure, inspiring comfortable confidence. Instead of “new year, new you”. You can find them in New York or visit the website to shop and subscribe to the newsletter.

https://dressedinjoy.com/

email: orders@dressedinjoy.com