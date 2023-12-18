PVAMU first-generation graduates beat the odds

Justin Morrow is a recent nursing graduate of Prairie View A&M University and a trailblazer in his class. (Credit: Prairie View A&M University)

By Laura Onyeneho

For many first-generation college students, the journey to obtaining a degree is akin to navigating uncharted territories. These students often face complex academic, economic, and cultural obstacles. Their aspirations are fueled by personal ambition and the hope of creating pathways out of poverty and toward the American dream.

They don’t benefit from a parent’s college experience, which may be a valuable tool for understanding the sometimes confusing terminology and procedures used on campuses and in classrooms.

First-generation college students have access to transformative educational opportunities that can serve as a launching pad for their future careers. It takes perseverance, ambition, and a strong work ethic to be the first person in a family to pursue higher education.

Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) recently celebrated a major milestone: nearly 700 undergraduate students and eight doctoral candidates earned their degrees on Dec. 9. More than one-third of the graduating class identify as first-generation college students.

Students beat the odds

Justin Morrow is a recent nursing graduate of PVAMU and a trailblazer in his class.

His journey into the field was a career choice and a personal calling rooted in a childhood experience.

“I was hospitalized as a kid, diagnosed with conversion disorder,” he said. “The nurses, including my mom, encouraged me during physical therapy. That encouragement fueled my desire to make a positive impact on others.”

He shed light on a rare and often misunderstood aspect of mental health that motivated him to enter the healthcare field.

“Conversion disorder is where stress or anxiety has neurological effects on me without a physiological cause,” he explained. “It’s honestly not talked about a lot.”

As a first-generation college student, Morrow faced unique challenges, including unfamiliarity with the college experience.

“I didn’t know anybody,” he recalled. “I didn’t have anybody to share their personal experiences with me. I faced challenges, but I wouldn’t say it was a full challenge. I would just say it was adaptation.”

That didn’t stop him, though. He received the Dean’s Award and the Faculty Award, becoming the first to achieve this rare feat. However, Morrow considered creating a nursing mentor organization his proudest accomplishment, emphasizing the importance of giving back.

“God wouldn’t give me something I can’t handle,” he asserts.

Despite being from Louisiana, he became deeply involved in the campus and community, fostering connections and a sense of belonging.

While praising the supportive professors at PVAMU, Morrow highlights an area for improvement – financial resources.

“Access to scholarships, definitely,” he emphasized. “More financial resources, especially for those from out of state.”

With graduation behind him, Morrow looks ahead to the future.

“I’m planning on returning for my family nurse practitioner and getting a certification in nurse education,” he revealed. His ultimate goal is to return to Prairie View A&M University’s College of Nursing as a teacher, inspiring the next generation.

Christianna Woodard graduated with a Bachelor’s in Business Management in honor of her grandmother, who couldn’t attend the school after being accepted.

Christianna Woodard, a single mother, faced unique challenges during her academic journey. (Credit: Prairie View A&M University)

“My grandmother…instilled in all my cousins [the drive] to pursue education because of the foundation, even though she didn’t [pursue it].”

Woodard, a single mother, faced unique challenges during her academic journey. Balancing motherhood and education required strategic planning. Woodard credits her professors, parents, and the university’s daycare support for her success, noting, “I have professors…who cheered me on…and my parents who cheered me on.”

She was pregnant during her sophomore year and struggled to balance academics and childcare. Woodard took a year and a half break to care for her daughter but returned to finish the program.

“My proudest moment was literally crossing the finish line,” she said. “I watched my friends graduate, and I had to finish for the sake of my future and my child.”

Having accepted a position with Gexpro Services in its Service Leadership Program, she reflects on her university’s support, stating, “I really contribute it all to my university. I didn’t do anything special…I just used the resources that were given to me.”

Advice to first-generation college graduates

To incoming first-generation students, Morrow and Woodard offered invaluable advice: