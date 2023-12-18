With AG Ken Paxton’s support, Dallas lawyer challenges GOP incumbent in Texas House

Dallas Lawyer Barry Wernick has announced he is running for the Texas House seat held by GOP University Park Rep. Morgan Meyer, who has served since 2014.

By Aarón Torres

AUSTIN — A former Dallas City Council candidate backed by Attorney General Ken Paxton is challenging a Republican incumbent in one of the two Texas House seats in Dallas County held by Republicans.

Lawyer Barry Wernick announced his run against longtime GOP Rep. Morgan Meyer, an ally of House Speaker Dade Phelan, who voted to impeach Paxton earlier this year. The Senate acquitted Paxton in September. Since then, the attorney general has gone on a campaign against lawmakers who supported removing him from office.