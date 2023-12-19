Black Business: Mercia Moore Artisan Studio

Art and culture collide at the Mercia Moore artisan studio. Merica, the founder, and creator behind the brand shares her studio creations through the shop and lends her skills via her active social media. Find African-inspired jewelry and homeware, and take up a new artistic hobby with your own Mercia Moore silicone molds. Visit the website to explore and shop. Sign up to the email list and receive 10% off your first order.
Spotlight Story
Shadora Martin created Best Life Organics along her journey into elevated self-love. Best Life Organics is a bath + body company based right outside...
Spotlight Story
In 2020, Dr. Juliette Nelson created Nurilens, an environmentally friendly eyewear brand. The company specializes in hand-crafted wood frames with polarized, high-index lenses that...
Spotlight Story
Silver & Riley is a women-led luxury bag brand created by Lola Banjo. She takes pride in producing high-quality travel and fashion accessories in...
Spotlight Story
Frances Grey was founded by Debbie Lorenzo, Frances Grey, is a luxury millinery brand handcrafted in New York. They design and create custom hats...