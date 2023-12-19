Connect with us

Black Business: Mercia Moore Artisan Studio

 Mercia Moore Artisan Studio

Art and culture collide at the Mercia Moore artisan studio. Merica, the founder, and creator behind the brand shares her studio creations through the shop and lends her skills via her active social media. Find African-inspired jewelry and homeware, and take up a new artistic hobby with your own Mercia Moore silicone molds. Visit the website to explore and shop. Sign up to the email list and receive 10% off your first order.

https://merciamoore.com/ Email: Info@merciamoore.com

