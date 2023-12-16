Connect with us

Janice Hackney was born on March 16, 1960 to Gertie Faye Jimmison in Dallas, Texas. She attended South Oak Cliff High School. She found a church home with Bexar Street Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her mother Gertie Jimmison, stepfather Hosea Jimmison and brother Johnny Ray Hackney.

Janice leaves behind to cherish her loving memories to her children: Larita Hackney and Laronie Hackney; one grandson Dequindrick Alexander; sister Lois head all of Dallas, Texas along with other family and friends.

