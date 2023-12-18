Connect with us

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Best Life Organics Bath Body and Skin

Published

Best Life

Shadora Martin created Best Life Organics along her journey into elevated self-love. Best Life Organics is a bath + body company based right outside of Washington DC. Founded in 2018.

She started making natural, non-toxic, cruelty-free body-care products in her own home and continues to handcraft each of the products she shares with the world today. Best Life Organics allows you to support a small, Black-owned business and support yourself at the same time. Visit the website to shop and sign up for the newsletter.

https://www.bestlifeorganics.com/

Written By

