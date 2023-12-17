MARK CUBAN HEROES BASKETBALL CENTER TO HOST CENTER TABLE WINTER HARVEST FOOD DISTRIBUTION EVENT MONDAY (DEC. 18) FROM 9-11 A.M.

Free and open to the public, the holiday extravaganza will provide food boxes to 500 families plus festivities including a reindeer, stilt walker, roller-skating costumed characters, retired Dallas police officers dressed as superheroes, a mariachi band and more

WHAT: For a fourth year, Center Table Winter Harvest – presented by The Mark Cuban Foundation, The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation and The Heroes Foundation – will bring holiday joy, fun and food to hundreds of families on Monday, Dec. 18, from 9-11 a.m. at the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center. In partnership with the North Texas Food Bank, the holiday extravaganza will provide food boxes for up to 500 families.

Free and open to the public, the drive-up event will feature a live reindeer, stilt walker, roller-skaters decked out in holiday costumes, festive music thanks to Mariachi Aventurero Dallas, retired Dallas police officers dressed as superheroes as part of the beloved Heroes Cops and Kids initiative, and more. New partners this year include Nebraska Furniture Mart and Toys for Tots – Denton.

Food boxes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Pre-registration is not required.

For more info, go to markcubanheroescenter.org or call 214-379-7451.

WHY: As inflation and the economic climate continue to take its toll on families, the need for food assistance remains high. Center Table launched in May 2020 to address the tough times many families have faced since the onset of the pandemic. Since then, Center Table events have provided approximately 30,000 meals to families and households.

WHEN: Monday (Dec. 18) from 9-11 a.m. RAIN OR SHINE

WHERE: Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center 1800 Bonnie View Rd. Dallas, TX 75216

PARKING: Media parking is available near the garden at the Center. Please enter via the gate off Southerland Ave.

ABOUT THE MARK CUBAN HEROES BASKETBALL CENTER. The Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center is a multi-purpose facility for neighborhood youth and families providing sports and leadership programs. The Center expanded its services to address the critical needs arising during the pandemic related to food insecurity, including the distribution of afterschool snacks, meals and food boxes to neighborhood families.

