Black Business: Nurilens

In 2020, Dr. Juliette Nelson created Nurilens, an environmentally friendly eyewear brand. The company specializes in hand-crafted wood frames with polarized, high-index lenses that include blue light and UV protection. Nurilens empower you to protect your eyes and the environment, all while looking chic. “See through the Lens of Your Purpose”. Visit the website to shop all of the beautiful collections of Nurilens. Get 20% off now until 12-31-23.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Spotlight Story
Silver & Riley is a women-led luxury bag brand created by Lola Banjo. She takes pride in producing high-quality travel and fashion accessories in...
Spotlight Story
Frances Grey was founded by Debbie Lorenzo, Frances Grey, is a luxury millinery brand handcrafted in New York. They design and create custom hats...
Spotlight Story
The Glamatory is a vegan makeup line founded by Mimi Johnson. She’s well-known for her work as a professional makeup artist and beauty influencer....
Spotlight Story
Beads Byaree is an innovative hand-crafted jewelry line. All the Beads Byaree pieces are created out of the whimsy of designer Areeayl Goodwin’s imagination....