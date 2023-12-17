Connect with us

Black Business: Nurilens

Published

Nurilens Business Spotlight

In 2020, Dr. Juliette Nelson created Nurilens, an environmentally friendly eyewear brand. The company specializes in hand-crafted wood frames with polarized, high-index lenses that include blue light and UV protection. Nurilens empower you to protect your eyes and the environment, all while looking chic. “See through the Lens of Your Purpose”. Visit the website to shop all of the beautiful collections of Nurilens. Get 20% off now until 12-31-23.

https://nurilens.co/ email: info@nurilens.co

