Superb Woman: Grace Rutha

Grace Rutha is an educator, activist, advocate, motivational speaker and community mobilizer. She has worked in the HIV field since her diagnosis in 1985 when she founded the “AIDS Digest Health Magazine,” “Maisha Save a Breast Annual Dinner Dance Fundraiser” for breast cancer survivors living with HIV, and the “50+ Prime Time TEACH Alumni” for people aging and thriving with HIV. Grace has 25 years of experience as a journalist and has served as a member of the Philadelphia FIGHT Community Advisory Board (CAB) and Board of Directors (BOD). Grace has a passion for women’s advocacy, ending HIV criminalization laws, human rights, writing, networking, and healthcare research and clinical trials. A published author, she has a post-graduate diploma in mass communications and journalism and a Bachelor of Arts in English Language, English Literature, and Philosophy from the University of Nairobi.
