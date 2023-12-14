Sylvester Hampton, Jr.

Sylvester Hampton Jr. was born on July 8, 1973 to Mary Clark and Sylvester Hampton Sr. in Little Rock, AR. He was known to friends by “Blac” and known to family by “June”. He attended Madison High School

To all that knew him knew he was very funny and loved to make people laugh, but he also had a serious no-nonsense side to him. He was philosophical, passionate, caring, fun-loving and strong-minded. He had a journey with many battles, some leaving him hardened, but he prided himself on his relationship with the most High and being a man of integrity.

He loved movies and music. He also was a sports fan. You could always catch him tuned in anytime there was a big fight or game on.

Sylvester was very big on peace and he really like his solitude, but more than that, though sometimes misunderstood, his greatest passion was his love for his family. Most of all he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, He even spent a lot of time with his cousins, whom were more like his brothers, his nieces and nephews, sisters and a select few of dear friends who he held dear to his heart.

He is preceded in death by one daughter Baijha Scott.

Sylvester leaves behind to cherish his memories to his children: Darius Hampton, Brittany Hampton, Chasity Hampton, Cameron Hampton, Juwan Lampkin, Jada Reed, Marquis Jones and Brandon Scott; (8) grandchildren: Anaejha Hamilton, Amahra Hampton, Darius Hampton Jr., Nyla Crowder, Naveah Crowder, Preston Crowder Jr., Paige Crowder and De’Legend Lampkin; (2) siblings: Claudette Green and Amanda Hampton; (2) bestfriends/cousins: Paul Clark and Lester Clark along with a host of other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.