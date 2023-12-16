Connect with us

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Silver & Riley Luxury Bags & Luggage

Published

Silver & Riley is a women-led luxury bag brand created by Lola Banjo. She takes pride in producing high-quality travel and fashion accessories in the same factories, with the same premium materials, as other high-fashion labels, and sells them at a fraction of the cost. Shop smart, shop Black, and elevate your travel this year when you utilize Silver & Riley products.

https://silverandriley.com/ Email: info@silverandriley.com

