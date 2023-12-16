Black Business: Silver & Riley Luxury Bags & Luggage

Silver & Riley is a women-led luxury bag brand created by Lola Banjo. She takes pride in producing high-quality travel and fashion accessories in the same factories, with the same premium materials, as other high-fashion labels, and sells them at a fraction of the cost. Shop smart, shop Black, and elevate your travel this year when you utilize Silver & Riley products.
In 2020, Dr. Juliette Nelson created Nurilens, an environmentally friendly eyewear brand. The company specializes in hand-crafted wood frames with polarized, high-index lenses that...
Frances Grey was founded by Debbie Lorenzo, Frances Grey, is a luxury millinery brand handcrafted in New York. They design and create custom hats...
The Glamatory is a vegan makeup line founded by Mimi Johnson. She’s well-known for her work as a professional makeup artist and beauty influencer....
Beads Byaree is an innovative hand-crafted jewelry line. All the Beads Byaree pieces are created out of the whimsy of designer Areeayl Goodwin’s imagination....