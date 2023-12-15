Big Mama Said: Saluting History Makers

Our history is now! Let’s give salutations to another round of Diverse Voices and Influencers! Every day, we will see our history.

The late, great James Baldwin said, “History is not the past. It is the present. NBPRS-Dallas- Ft. Worth celebrated a select History Makers at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, showcasing the Black Citizenship in the Age of Jim Crow exhibit.

–Terry Allen, Columnist- Big Mama Said

At the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, introduced by Elizabeth Adams – Dir. of Corp Partnerships). Check out the list of legends of the hashtag#publicrelations industry that were honored.

Ester Davis (Ester Davis Show and Invited Guest of the 1st Lady in Washington, DC)

D. Elli$ (Radio Personality, Comedian, Event Promoter)

Neil Foote (Hall of Fame Storyteller, Journalist, Educator)

Dorothy Bland, Ph.D. (Professor at University of North Texas)

Tracee Holloway (Award-Winning Communications Consultant, Author)

Kayla Tucker Adams (Global Award Winning PR Strategist)

Sherelyn Roberts (Legendary Media Professional)

Victor Vonico Johnson, Community Outreach Coordinator at Prosperity Bank | Youth Advocate | Community Leader

The event was hosted and organized by Terry Allen (PR Juggernaut)and his ‘history-making team at the National Black Public Relations Society

Terry Allen is an NABJ award- winning Journalist, DEI expert, PR professional and founder of the charity – Vice President at FocusPR, Founder of City Men Cook and Dallas Chapter President of NBPRS.org