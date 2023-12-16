Superb Woman: Antoinette Jones

Antoinette Jones

Antoinette Jones was born and raised in Bronx, NY by way of Northern Virginia before settling in Atlanta, GA. She began her work with HIV advocacy in her early 20s, as a Peer Navigator, facilitating access to preventative care and treatment for people living with and at risk for HIV. She identifies as a Vertical Woman Living with HIV, meaning she has been living with HIV since Birth. Antoinette was called to peer advocacy to combat the isolation many people born with HIV go through due to the lack of awareness. Antoinette is the Co-Executive Director of Dandelions, Inc., a non-profit that centers the development of Verticals (people born with HIV) through mentorship, trauma, healing, and peer-to-peer interventions.