Superb Woman: Antoinette Jones

Antoinette Jones was born and raised in Bronx, NY by way of Northern Virginia before settling in Atlanta, GA. She began her work with HIV advocacy in her early 20s, as a Peer Navigator, facilitating access to preventative care and treatment for people living with and at risk for HIV. She identifies as a Vertical Woman Living with HIV, meaning she has been living with HIV since Birth. Antoinette was called to peer advocacy to combat the isolation many people born with HIV go through due to the lack of awareness. Antoinette is the Co-Executive Director of Dandelions, Inc., a non-profit that centers the development of Verticals (people born with HIV) through mentorship, trauma, healing, and peer-to-peer interventions.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Grace Rutha is an educator, activist, advocate, motivational speaker and community mobilizer. She has worked in the HIV field since her diagnosis in 1985...
Superb Woman
Sallie J. Thomas is a graduate of the Howard University School of Law and is a dedicated reproductive justice advocate who focused her academic...
Superb Woman
Elena Ferguson is a Nashville native and earned her J.D. from Belmont University College of Law in 2020. Throughout her law school career, she...
Superb Woman
Crystal Townsend is a native of Beaumont, TX who fights for justice and equity, especially related to health and human rights. She has a...