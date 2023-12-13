Connect with us

Mack Moten

Mack Moten was born March 16, 1938 to the Demps Moten and Estellar Jones. He attended Williams High School in Crockett, TX. He retired from Joske’s Department Store, Lomas and Nettleton Mortgage Bankers, Inc. and Bibbentuckers Cleaners. In 1996 he started his own business called Mackie Courier Service.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Estellar Jones and Demos Moten, (5) siblings: Aria Dean Baker Henley, Rose Mary Baker, Arthur Moten, Azlene Moten and Ruthie Thomas.

Mack leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving daughters: Janet Henry, Rhonda Ware and Shanikwa Arnett; (1) son Felton Hill (Anita); (6) grandchildren: Marlos Henry, Denisha Henry,   LaTerance Henry, Keynzmine Ware, Rynesha   Gibson and Dewan Ware; (8) Phoenix Gibson, Secred Gibson, LaMaraye Henry, Marlos Henry Jr., Sydney Henry, Dallas Henry, Elijah Henry and Dakota baker; (3) great great grandchildren: Demarie Brown, Zymeir Daniels and Bryson Ware; (2) special cousins: Ruby Wallace and Sammy Lee Duncan; extended family members: Nickie Chance and Melanie Hughes  along with other relatives and friends that will miss him dearly.  

