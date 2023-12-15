Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Sallie J. Thomas

Published

Sallie J. Thomas

Sallie J. Thomas is a graduate of the Howard University School of Law and is a dedicated reproductive justice advocate who focused her academic scholarship, intern, and extern opportunities on addressing issues of the movement. Sallie interned with the District of Columbia Department of Health (DC Health) in their General Counsel office, the National Partnership for Women and Families, and the National Institute for Reproductive Health. Sallie graduated from the State University of New York – College at Old Westbury with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology. She then went on to graduate from Stony Brook University with her Master’s in Social Work. Sallie worked as a medical social worker and is committed to seeking change for people living with HIV by working with the Positive Women’s Network USA team!

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Elena Ferguson Elena Ferguson

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Elena Ferguson

Elena Ferguson is a Nashville native and earned her J.D. from Belmont University College of Law in 2020. Throughout her law school career, she...

1 day ago
Crystal Townsend Crystal Townsend

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Crystal Townsend

Crystal Townsend is a native of Beaumont, TX who fights for justice and equity, especially related to health and human rights. She has a...

2 days ago
Mary Annjurene Keyes Mary Annjurene Keyes

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Mary Annjurene Keyes

Mary Annjurene Keyes is known to most in the HIV advocacy community as Anjie, of Kansas City, MO. Anjie acquired HIV 24 years ago...

3 days ago
Ieshia Scott Ieshia Scott

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Ieshia Scott

leshia Scott is a public and motivational speaker, health educator, mentor, peer, and support group facilitator based in Broward County, FL. Ieshia became interested...

4 days ago
Advertisement