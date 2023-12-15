Superb Woman: Sallie J. Thomas

Sallie J. Thomas is a graduate of the Howard University School of Law and is a dedicated reproductive justice advocate who focused her academic scholarship, intern, and extern opportunities on addressing issues of the movement. Sallie interned with the District of Columbia Department of Health (DC Health) in their General Counsel office, the National Partnership for Women and Families, and the National Institute for Reproductive Health. Sallie graduated from the State University of New York – College at Old Westbury with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology. She then went on to graduate from Stony Brook University with her Master’s in Social Work. Sallie worked as a medical social worker and is committed to seeking change for people living with HIV by working with the Positive Women’s Network USA team!
