Ellen Holly, first Black actor to land lead role in soap opera, dies at 92

(Gray News/TMX) – Ellen Holly, the first Black actor to land a lead role on a soap opera and lifelong advocate for Black representation in television, has died at the age of 92.

She died in her sleep at Calvary Hospital in the Bronx, publicist Cheryl Duncan announced Wednesday.

Holly began her career in theater and made her Broadway debut in 1956.

She made several television appearances before eventually landing her legendary role on soap opera “One Life to Live.”

She was also a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

