Johnny Moore

Johnny Earl Moore was born March 3, 1956 to Virgil and Pauline Moore. He was raised in Dallas, TX. He graduated from Wilmer Hutchins High School in 1974. He was a standout basketball player in high school, earning a scholarship to UCLA. Johnny had a deep love for his family. He treasured each and every second spent with his loved ones. His smile and jokes would make any era feel more cheerful. Don’t let the smile fool you, though; he will say and do whatever is on his mind. He enjoyed talking trash and playing dominoes.

He was preceded in death by his parents Virgil Moore and Pauline Moore, 5 brothers: Floyd Moore, Virgil Moore, Danny Moore, Larry Moore, Henry Moore and 2 sisters: Dorothy Nobles, Lady Joyce Walker.

Cherishing his memories are his children: Garland Runnels, Donte Runnels Sr., Shyniece (Paul) Gatlin. Also cherishing his memories are his grandchildren: Ai’Jarius Runnels, Donta Runnels Jr. Charlene Runnels, Jai’Shon Sullivent, Gabrielle Gatlin, McKenzie Moore, Serenity Gatlin, Prince Paul Gatlin. He has 4 remaining sisters and brother: James (Daisy) Moore, Harvey (Nancy) Moore, Willie (Sharon) Moore, and Betty Moore Harris. He also has a host of nieces and nephews, and other special relatives and friends.

P.S. I’m going to be taking them to the hall! (If you really knew Johnny you know what that means)

