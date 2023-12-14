Connect with us

Black Business: The Glamatory

The Glamatory

The Glamatory is a vegan makeup line founded by Mimi Johnson. She’s well-known for her work as a professional makeup artist and beauty influencer. Her mission is to provide products that enhance a woman’s natural beauty and confidence, no matter her skin color, making The Glamatory the perfect Black-owned brand to shop from if loving yourself more is one of your goals for the new year. Visit the website to Shop and subscribe and receive 15% off your first order.

https://theglamatory.com/
Email: info@theglamatory.com

