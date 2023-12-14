Black Business: The Glamatory

The Glamatory is a vegan makeup line founded by Mimi Johnson. She’s well-known for her work as a professional makeup artist and beauty influencer. Her mission is to provide products that enhance a woman’s natural beauty and confidence, no matter her skin color, making The Glamatory the perfect Black-owned brand to shop from if loving yourself more is one of your goals for the new year. Visit the website to Shop and subscribe and receive 15% off your first order.
Beads Byaree is an innovative hand-crafted jewelry line. All the Beads Byaree pieces are created out of the whimsy of designer Areeayl Goodwin’s imagination....
Blackstock & Weber is a Brooklyn-based fashion and lifestyle brand founded by Chris Echevarria. One style in Chris’ collection is the Mason Horse Bit...
Marie Burgos Collection offers design professionals and homeowners bold new contemporary lighting, furniture, and decorative accessories with a fresh perspective. Marie Burgos’s Sons of...
Honoring the Tuskegee Airmen, Emperors Cut Cigars presents the Red Tail Series, four premium cigars that embody the courage and bravery of these American...