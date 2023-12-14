Superb Woman: Elena Ferguson

Elena Ferguson is a Nashville native and earned her J.D. from Belmont University College of Law in 2020. Throughout her law school career, she served as a legal intern with the Nashville Public Defender’s Office, Juvenile Court of Nashville, and Law for Black Lives. After law school, she served as the If/When/How RJ Fellow at Healthy & Free Tennessee, serving as the lead on their proactive policy agenda. Elena earned her B.A. in Sociology with an Africana Studies Concentration from the College of the Holy Cross and she also received a Bachelor’s Degree in sociology from University College Cork. She is a policy specialist with the Positive Women’s Network USA.
