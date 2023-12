Former Dallas County District Attorney Craig Watkins was found unresponsive and it has been confirmed by numerous sources that he has died. He was 56.

A Dallas native, Watkins was born November 16, 1967 and attended David W. Carter High School and earned his B.A. Degree in political science from Prairie View A&M University in Prairie View, Texas in 1990 and received his J.D. degree from the Texas Wesleyan University School of Law in Fort Worth, Texas in 1994.

More details forthcoming.