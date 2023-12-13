Superb Woman: Crystal Townsend

Crystal Townsend is a native of Beaumont, TX who fights for justice and equity, especially related to health and human rights. She has a background in public health and brings experience in community, issue-based, digital, and electoral organizing. A graduate of Alabama A&M University where she played on the championship volleyball team and was an honor student, Crystal is an organizer, a mobilizer, and an all-around team player who is highly respected and loved. Crystal is a proud board member of The Mahogany Project, Inc., a Black, trans-led organization based out of Houston, TX working to reduce social isolation, stigma, and acts of injustice in TQLGB+ communities of color. Crystal wants her work to uplift the experiences of BIPOC and TGLBQ+ communities to amplify the intersectional nature of our lives through intentional joy, thoughtful organizing, and supporting the shift of narrative power.
