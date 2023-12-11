Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Lawsuit Filed In Federal Court: Chili’s Restaurant Manager Demanded Black Family Pay Upfront, Before Eating

Published

By Ann Brown

Chili's Grill & Bar
Chili’s Grill & Bar / (Photo: press release, PR News Wire)

A Black woman named Markesha Futrell-Smith from Colorado has filed a federal discrimination lawsuit on Nov. 28 against Chili’s, claiming that the restaurant refused to serve her and her family until they paid upfront. Futrell-Smith, who was celebrating her birthday with her husband and two children, a 6-year-old and a 9-year-old, at a Chili’s in Denver, alleges that they were the only Black customers in the restaurant that day, The Denver Post reported. The family visited the location at 3625 S. Monaco Parkway, of which Futrell-Smith had been a regular.

According to the complaint filed in Denver federal court on Nov. 28, 2022, after the family was seated, a manager approached their table and insisted that they provide a valid form of payment upfront before taking their order. This demand, the suit claimed, was not made to any other patrons in the restaurant that day. The complaint accuses Chili’s of racial discrimination and contends that the restaurant unjustifiably accused Futrell-Smith of skipping out on a previous meal, an accusation she denies. Despite Futrell-Smith’s efforts to dispute the claim, Chili’s did not take their order that day. The woman first filed a discrimination charge with Colorado’s Civil Rights Division, which found Chili’s in violation of state discrimination laws based on her accusations. Subsequently, she was granted the right to file a federal lawsuit, The Sacramento Bee reported.

Chili’s parent company, Brinker International Inc., is named in the lawsuit. Futrell-Smith is seeking unspecified damages and relief, including punitive damages, for the alleged discrimination and the distress it caused her and her family.

The incident, as described in the complaint, left Futrell-Smith feeling “frustrated, angry, embarrassed, and humiliated in front of her family and the other patrons of the restaurant.” She also expressed concern that similar discrimination could happen to her and her children in the future solely based on their race.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The incident has caused (her) immense anxiety and fear that when she enters a store or restaurant, she will be falsely accused of shoplifting or thievery, solely due to her African American race,” the complaint says. “She is genuinely fearful that similar discrimination will occur to her and her children in the future based on their African American race.”

Chili’s Grill & Bar (Photo: press release, PR News Wire, https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chilis-iconic-logo-undergoes-colorful-change-benefitting-st-jude-childrens-research-hospital-301920542.html)

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Court hammer Court hammer

News

Justice For Brittany Watts: Black Woman Charged For Allegedly Disposing Of Fetus After Miscarriage

Here's why the law is the problem.

8 hours ago
The Rev. Al Sharpton (L) and Byron Allen The Rev. Al Sharpton (L) and Byron Allen

Lifestyle

Mogul Byron Allen And Al Sharpton Make Up After Accusations And Lawsuit: Sharpton Gets TheGrio’s Justice Icon Award

By Ann Brown There was a time in 2015 when media mogul Byron Allen and civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton were at...

6 days ago
Lyndon Johnson, Oval Office portrait, 1964, White House Lyndon Johnson, Oval Office portrait, 1964, White House

News

Remembering What President Lyndon B. Johnson Said About The Breakdown Of The Black Family

By Ann Brown In March 1965, the United States Department of Labor released a comprehensive report titled “The Negro Family: The Case for National...

7 days ago
car inside view car inside view

News

Lawsuit Filed For Black FedEx Driver Who said He Was Shot At By 2 White Men

A Black former FedEx driver who said he was shot at by two white men while on the job has filed a new lawsuit.

December 5, 2023
Advertisement