Dwight Dangerfield

Dwight Earl Dangerfield was born on October 3, 1955 in Paris, Texas to Aline Dangerfield Holder and Curtis Smith. He received his formal education through the Paris School district graduating from Paris High School in May of 1974. Dwight was a proud member of Oak Hill Baptist Church in Blossom, Texas until his health failed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Jacqueline Steward, nephew Steven Steward and niece Monique Steward. Dwight leaves behind to cherish his beloved memories (2) sons: Dometreus “Bo” Pruitt of Paris, Texas and Kelvin Pruitt of Sachse, Texas; (2) daughters: Deunsha “Dee” Pruitt and Lazarea “Kia” Coleman (Erick) both of Paris, Texas; (4) granddaughters: Shavoya Council, Demetria Pruitt, Amiree Coleman and D’Mya Pruitt; (9) grandsons: Tadarrius Williams, Wesley Gage Jr., Dometreus “Trel” Pruitt, Deuntre Adamson, Marcave’us Washington, Kelvante Pruitt, Keltavious Pruitt, Gavin Pruitt and Keegan Pruitt; (2) sisters: Kimberly Dangerfield and Sonja Holder; (2) brothers: Dewayne Dangerfield and Cecil Smith; his dear aunt Patsy Williams; (8) great grandchildren; honorable mention Charlie Harrison, Benny Bass and Dewey Hale, along with a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.