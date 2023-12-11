Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Dwight Dangerfield

Published

Dwight Dangerfield
Dwight Dangerfield

Dwight Earl Dangerfield was born on October 3, 1955 in Paris, Texas to Aline Dangerfield Holder and Curtis Smith. He received his formal education through the Paris School district graduating from Paris High School in May of 1974. Dwight was a proud member of Oak Hill Baptist Church in Blossom, Texas until his health failed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Jacqueline Steward, nephew Steven Steward and niece Monique Steward. Dwight leaves behind to cherish his beloved memories (2) sons: Dometreus “Bo” Pruitt of Paris, Texas and Kelvin Pruitt of Sachse, Texas; (2) daughters: Deunsha “Dee” Pruitt and Lazarea “Kia” Coleman (Erick) both of Paris, Texas; (4) granddaughters: Shavoya Council, Demetria Pruitt, Amiree Coleman and D’Mya Pruitt; (9) grandsons: Tadarrius Williams, Wesley Gage Jr., Dometreus “Trel” Pruitt, Deuntre Adamson, Marcave’us Washington, Kelvante Pruitt, Keltavious Pruitt, Gavin Pruitt and Keegan Pruitt; (2) sisters: Kimberly Dangerfield and Sonja Holder; (2) brothers: Dewayne Dangerfield and Cecil Smith; his dear aunt Patsy Williams; (8) great grandchildren; honorable mention Charlie Harrison, Benny Bass and Dewey Hale, along with a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Death of Freddie Gray Baltimore Officers in the death of Freddie Gray Death of Freddie Gray Baltimore Officers in the death of Freddie Gray

News

Death of Freddie Gray: 5 Things You Didn’t Know

Hosts of 'Undisclosed' podcast discuss the death, investigation and trials that shocked Baltimore

7 days ago
IMANI KHAYYAM FOR NBC NEWS IMANI KHAYYAM FOR NBC NEWS

News

Jackson Police Reportedly Buried Another Black Man Without Telling His Family

A NEW REPORT STATES THAT MARRIO MOORE WAS BURIED IN THE SAME GRAVEYARD ON THE SAME DAY AS ANOTHER MAN WHO WAS ALSO KILLED...

December 5, 2023
Cora Lee Brooks Cora Lee Brooks

Obits

Cora Brooks

Cora Lee Brooks was born to James A. Franklin & Ruby Lee Dunn, who preceded her in death. She was a Dallas native and...

December 4, 2023
Ruth S. Lilly Ruth S. Lilly

Obits

Ruth S. Lilly (November 21, 1923 – October 30, 2023)

Lillian LaRue Shankle Lilly better known as Ruth Shankle Lilly, she was born November 21, 1923, to George and Alder Mae Shankle in Jasper,...

November 29, 2023
Advertisement