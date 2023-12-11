Superb Woman: Ieshia Scott

Ieshia Scott

leshia Scott is a public and motivational speaker, health educator, mentor, peer, and support group facilitator based in Broward County, FL. Ieshia became interested in HIV advocacy to help people living with HIV overcome barriers, access services, and find support for others living with HIV after being outed in 2014 on Twitter. Through support and opportunities made possible from that moment, Ieshia found a passion for her lifelong secret. She creates and facilitates training and content for youth, young adults, and HIV service organizations. leshia has partnered with various organizations and public agencies to bring awareness to HIV/AIDS, uplift, and advocate for women living with HIV seeking sisterhood and support. leshia received her BS in Health Services Administration and a Masters in Philanthropy and Nonprofit Management from Nova Southeastern University in August 2022.